Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $226.50 million-$227.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.87 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Argus dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.02.

NET traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.81. 39,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,630,827. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.51. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,401 shares of company stock worth $50,927,856 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after buying an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cloudflare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,719,000 after buying an additional 62,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,338,000 after buying an additional 513,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

