Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. 494,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,371,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.42 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 112.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lee Shapiro acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chelsea Clinton acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,087,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,611,000 after purchasing an additional 200,177 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,787,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,681,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after purchasing an additional 329,673 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,705,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 614,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

