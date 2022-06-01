Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

COHN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.68) million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is -17.92%.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

