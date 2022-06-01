Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) fell 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.48. 145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coles Group in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company provides fresh produce and groceries through 831 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

