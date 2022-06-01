Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Short Interest Up 32.9% in May

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the April 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 280,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,500,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLAA stock remained flat at $$9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

