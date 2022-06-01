Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the April 30th total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ CSCW traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 81,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,010,765. Color Star Technology has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Color Star Technology by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27,664 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Color Star Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 33,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Color Star Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Color Star Technology by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,361 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Color Star Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 21.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.