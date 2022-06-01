Commerce Bank Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $474,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.
VOE opened at $145.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.19 and a 1 year high of $154.69.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
