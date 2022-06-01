Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE CYH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. 86,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth about $17,069,000. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,612,000 after buying an additional 1,052,327 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 7,126,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,594,000 after buying an additional 724,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,167,000 after buying an additional 707,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 879,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 517,144 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.