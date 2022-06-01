Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Update

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,800 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 316,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCU. HSBC upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Scotiabank lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000.

CCU stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.76 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This is a boost from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.75%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

