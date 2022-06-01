Comparing Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and Super Group (NYSE:SGHC)

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) and Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of Super Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Vail Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Vail Resorts has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vail Resorts and Super Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts 0 5 3 0 2.38 Super Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Vail Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $328.14, indicating a potential upside of 30.11%. Super Group has a consensus target price of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 65.71%. Given Super Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Super Group is more favorable than Vail Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Vail Resorts and Super Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts 10.02% 11.91% 3.46% Super Group N/A 186.09% 41.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vail Resorts and Super Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts $1.91 billion 5.36 $127.85 million $5.26 47.95 Super Group $1.56 billion 2.17 $279.07 million N/A N/A

Super Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vail Resorts.

Summary

Super Group beats Vail Resorts on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vail Resorts (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums, and other lodging properties under the RockResorts brand; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Super Group (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

