Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Short Interest Down 27.1% in May

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,100 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the April 30th total of 958,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $162.44 per share, for a total transaction of $100,063.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,531,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,619.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $31,235,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Concentrix by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Concentrix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Concentrix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CNXC stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $155.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.32. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $136.74 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.08.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

Concentrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

