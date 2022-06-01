CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Shares Gap Down to $116.29

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $116.29, but opened at $111.99. CONMED shares last traded at $114.15, with a volume of 3,249 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.51.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

