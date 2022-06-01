Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.70. 7,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,903. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.70, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $628,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners (Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.