Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Context Therapeutics Inc. is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

CNTX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. 1,134,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,030. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. Context Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Context Therapeutics (CNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.