Contrasting Enovix (ENVX) and Its Rivals

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Enovix to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enovix and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enovix
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
|Enovix Competitors
|137
|668
|989
|35
|2.50
Volatility & Risk
Enovix has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s rivals have a beta of 0.35, suggesting that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Enovix and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enovix
|N/A
|-$125.87 million
|-11.52
|Enovix Competitors
|$658.56 million
|$19.67 million
|3.75
Enovix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Enovix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enovix
|N/A
|-50.12%
|-32.99%
|Enovix Competitors
|-98.90%
|-11.86%
|-4.94%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
56.8% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Enovix rivals beat Enovix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
