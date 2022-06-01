Contrasting IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) & Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IAC/InterActiveCorp and Switch, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 0 10 0 3.00 Switch 0 11 3 0 2.21

IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus target price of $148.07, suggesting a potential upside of 73.59%. Switch has a consensus target price of $30.48, suggesting a potential downside of 9.70%. Given IAC/InterActiveCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IAC/InterActiveCorp is more favorable than Switch.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IAC/InterActiveCorp and Switch’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC/InterActiveCorp $3.70 billion 1.94 $597.55 million $0.15 568.70 Switch $592.04 million 13.94 $5.41 million $0.04 843.96

IAC/InterActiveCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Switch. IAC/InterActiveCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Switch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

IAC/InterActiveCorp has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Switch has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Switch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IAC/InterActiveCorp and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC/InterActiveCorp 0.91% -1.17% -0.84% Switch 1.05% 2.81% 0.61%

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats Switch on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS, INC. IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

Switch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

