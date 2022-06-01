Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.
CRTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cortexyme by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Cortexyme by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.
Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cortexyme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.
