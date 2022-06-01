Corton Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,693 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of ALK opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.