Corton Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 41,784 Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Corton Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Spok at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Spok by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 325,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 192,090 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,513,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 71,230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Spok by 1,161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 150,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spok by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Spok by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 392,044 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPOK opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spok in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Spok news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,961.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Oristano bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,448 shares in the company, valued at $535,680.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,313 shares of company stock worth $158,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

