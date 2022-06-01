Corton Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 58,115 NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Corton Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of NOW at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NOW by 28.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in NOW by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 937,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 152,870 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNOW. StockNews.com started coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.71. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.42 million. NOW had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.07%. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

