Corton Capital Inc. Invests $346,000 in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,724,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256,834 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,885,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,069,000 after purchasing an additional 989,291 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 237,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $694.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZNGA. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

