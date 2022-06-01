Corton Capital Inc. Invests $371,000 in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,445 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after acquiring an additional 598,310 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 525,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 371,636 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after buying an additional 346,912 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $4,516,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,399,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205,300 shares during the period.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of BBBY opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

