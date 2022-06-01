Corton Capital Inc. Invests $413,000 in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKR opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 189.48%.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

