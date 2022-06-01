Corton Capital Inc. Invests $434,000 in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of MPLN opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.36. MultiPlan Co. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. MultiPlan had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 8.63%.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

