Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,124 FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in FibroGen by 120.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in FibroGen by 24.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 903,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 141,483 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

FibroGen stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 109.22% and a negative return on equity of 109.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

