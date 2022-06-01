Corton Capital Inc. Takes $463,000 Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $94,182.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,065 shares of company stock valued at $11,906,252. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 109.38%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

