Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tenneco by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tenneco by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after buying an additional 144,056 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Tenneco by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEN opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $22.75.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

