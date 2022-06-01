Coty (NYSE:COTY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.05.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 2.37. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,382.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 137,692 shares of company stock worth $935,907. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

