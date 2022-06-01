Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. Covenant Logistics Group has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $34.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $291.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.60 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 21.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 74.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Stephens lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.