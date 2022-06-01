Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $55,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $459.23 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.27 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

