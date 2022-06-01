Credit Suisse AG Has $49.69 Million Stock Holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,570,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 973,743 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) worth $49,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 106,676 shares during the period.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ERIC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 106 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

