Credit Suisse AG Purchases 23,779 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,779 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of W.W. Grainger worth $51,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.44.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $487.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $529.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.