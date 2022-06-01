Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 516,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,026 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $48,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in OSI Systems by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter worth about $218,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $383,693.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $778,234.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 74,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,138 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $83.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.75. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.09 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.76 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

