Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,929 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $51,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.93. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $91.68.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

