Critical Comparison: Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pear Therapeutics N/A -289.70% -32.24% LifeStance Health Group -49.60% -22.41% -17.94%

This is a summary of current ratings for Pear Therapeutics and LifeStance Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pear Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 LifeStance Health Group 0 4 3 0 2.43

Pear Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 225.48%. LifeStance Health Group has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.24%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than LifeStance Health Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and LifeStance Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million 121.37 -$65.14 million N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group $667.51 million 3.85 -$307.20 million ($1.07) -6.41

Pear Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeStance Health Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pear Therapeutics beats LifeStance Health Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pear Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About LifeStance Health Group (Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, the company operates outpatient mental health platform as well as offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers in 32 states. It serves children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

