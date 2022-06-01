CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Short Interest Up 24.8% in May

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 855,500 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 685,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

CFB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens dropped their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of CFB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,767. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $48.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 54,767 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 160.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. 49.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

