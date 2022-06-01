CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by SevenOneSeven Capital Management

SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.57. 25,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,921. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.33 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.75 and a 200 day moving average of $194.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

