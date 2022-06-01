Crust Market Cap Reaches $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crust has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004463 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.87 or 0.00410068 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004295 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00174549 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

