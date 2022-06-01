Cryptex Finance Reaches Market Cap of $12.90 Million (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be bought for about $3.65 or 0.00012264 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Cryptex Finance has a market cap of $12.90 million and $1.00 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cryptex Finance Coin Profile

Cryptex Finance (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,530,544 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance . The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

