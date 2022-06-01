Css LLC Il Invests $301,000 in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Css LLC Il owned about 0.17% of Seaport Global Acquisition II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at $2,223,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

SGII stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

