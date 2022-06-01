Css LLC Il Sells 38,471 Shares of two (NYSE:TWOA)

Css LLC Il cut its stake in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,471 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in TWO were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in TWO during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TWO during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWO during the 4th quarter worth $544,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TWO by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TWO by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWOA opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. two has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

two does not have any significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

