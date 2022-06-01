CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.82

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 187275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Several research firms have commented on CTIC. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

The firm has a market cap of $640.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 69,676 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 70,883 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

