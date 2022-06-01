Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Hits $1.28

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00004250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $588.30 million and approximately $131.82 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

CRV is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,757,156,551 coins and its circulating supply is 458,907,776 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

