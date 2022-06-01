CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0035

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $33,903.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,670.79 or 0.99842589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00211580 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017494 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031332 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005918 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

