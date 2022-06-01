Cyclone Protocol Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $21,501.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $53.36 or 0.00176633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004451 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.02 or 0.00410524 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004317 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

