Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DADA. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth about $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth about $123,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.54. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $317.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.39 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

