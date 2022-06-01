Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,143,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,904 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Datadog were worth $381,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after buying an additional 410,717 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Datadog by 10.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,772,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,956,000 after buying an additional 269,409 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Datadog by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,667,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,166,000 after buying an additional 459,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 7.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,679,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,390,000 after buying an additional 116,451 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.74. The stock had a trading volume of 152,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,791,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,843,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.91.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $389,857.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,116 shares in the company, valued at $211,197.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,666 shares of company stock valued at $32,235,412 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.86.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

