Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Down 21.3% in May

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 228,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 268,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Datasea at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTSS remained flat at $$1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 87,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,656. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $36.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of -0.05. Datasea has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datasea in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system.

