Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.06 Million

Analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) will post sales of $440.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $391.30 million and the highest is $457.49 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $265.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Shares of PLAY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $37.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,018.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,798 shares of company stock valued at $538,161. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

