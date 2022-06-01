DeFine (DFA) Hits Market Cap of $12.02 Million

DeFine (DFA) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One DeFine coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000725 BTC on exchanges. DeFine has a market cap of $12.02 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFine has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFine alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 659.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,081.08 or 0.10439412 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.00456455 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031747 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008815 BTC.

DeFine Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

DeFine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.